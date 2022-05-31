Critical Survey: Enovis (ENOV) versus The Competition

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enovis to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Enovis Competitors -151.11% -47.30% -13.23%

50.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enovis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis Competitors 388 1412 2348 87 2.50

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 56.67%. Given Enovis’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis’ rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion $71.66 million 50.62 Enovis Competitors $1.29 billion $145.58 million 34.99

Enovis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Enovis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enovis beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

