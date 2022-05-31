Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.10.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,303. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $183.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

