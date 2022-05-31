Crown (CRW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,126.00

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. Crown has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $2,126.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 170.1% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,759.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.39 or 0.00627802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00172890 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,798,721 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.