Css LLC Il Acquires 34,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Css LLC Il raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $7,444,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after buying an additional 810,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

