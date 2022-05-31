Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 11,500 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.