Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after buying an additional 178,804 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

