Css LLC Il Buys 600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in International Paper were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.