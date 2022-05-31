Css LLC Il Buys 9,635 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $494,000.

Shares of RMGCU stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

