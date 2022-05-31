Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 11,500 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.