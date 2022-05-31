Css LLC Il Has $508,000 Stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Css LLC Il increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBA opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

