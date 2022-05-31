Css LLC Il Invests $472,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $164,798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $93,151,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $76,351,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $67,761,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

