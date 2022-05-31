Css LLC Il Makes New $417,000 Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTTR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $47,594,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MTTR stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.
In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
