Css LLC Il Makes New $417,000 Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTTR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $47,594,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.