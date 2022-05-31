Css LLC Il Sells 11,181 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Css LLC Il decreased its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

HPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

