Css LLC Il Trims Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,126 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.10% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

