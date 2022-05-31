Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

A number of analysts have commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,380. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

