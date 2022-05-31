CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.94

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 1151913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $22,743,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

