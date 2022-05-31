CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($37.96) to GBX 2,200 ($27.83) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

CVSGF opened at $22.97 on Friday. CVS Group has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

