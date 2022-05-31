CyberMiles Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,194.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $19,194.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,774.43 or 0.99989877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00215786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032445 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006385 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

