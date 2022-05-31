Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $30,640.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $56.23 or 0.00177054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004522 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00394897 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004341 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

