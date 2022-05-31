Cyclub 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.18 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $2.18 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.55 or 0.01115359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00488697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

