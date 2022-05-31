Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CYRN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 125,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 125.40% and a negative net margin of 85.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cyren by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

