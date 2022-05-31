Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €58.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.69 ($63.11).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €54.79 ($58.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($77.56). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.46.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

