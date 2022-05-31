Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DANOY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 528,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

