DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,966. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.