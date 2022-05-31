DecentBet 1-Day Volume Tops $40.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $52,449.09 and approximately $40.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,100.84 or 0.99986883 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001558 BTC.
DecentBet Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “
DecentBet Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.
