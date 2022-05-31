Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys Shares of 311,754 Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 311,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PYXS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,457. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36). Research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

