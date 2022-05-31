Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 75,354 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,354 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.19% of Blueprint Medicines worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. 1,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

