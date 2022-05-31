Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,643. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

