Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.