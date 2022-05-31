Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €98.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €95.80 ($103.01).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th.

DHER stock traded up €4.29 ($4.61) on Tuesday, reaching €37.44 ($40.26). 2,134,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a one year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.74.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

