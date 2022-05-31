Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by TD Securities to Speculative Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.