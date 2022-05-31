Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $175.46 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

