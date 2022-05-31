Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 136,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,371. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $304,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

