Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 4,761,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,563. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

