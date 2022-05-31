DigitalBits 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $157.50 million and $1.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00197655 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001212 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00321203 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

