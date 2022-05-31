Diker Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Diker Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for 0.5% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.67. 20,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.