Diker Management LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Confluent makes up approximately 1.6% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $36,452,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $47,995,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after buying an additional 586,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 275,672 shares valued at $9,495,522. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

