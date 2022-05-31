Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.55) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.87) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 315 ($3.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($4.09) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.18) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 324.89 ($4.11).

LON DLG opened at GBX 259.40 ($3.28) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 231.10 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.40 ($4.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.47), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($94,776.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

