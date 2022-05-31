DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) is Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,619 shares during the quarter. DLH makes up about 29.0% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 30.74% of DLH worth $81,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DLH by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DLH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

DLH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.33.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

