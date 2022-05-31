Dogey-Inu One Day Trading Volume Tops $715.00 (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $715.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.84 or 0.02598412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00528231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 949,243,303,949,447 coins and its circulating supply is 427,683,449,977,483 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

