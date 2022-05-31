Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.22. 6,867,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.