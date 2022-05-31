Donaldson (DCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.660-$2.760 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.66-2.76 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

