Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $57,610.08 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $57,610.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,713,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,708,302.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42.

NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,191. The stock has a market cap of $499.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

