Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.12

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 68.83% and a net margin of 76.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.754 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 125.31%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

