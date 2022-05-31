Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,929. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

