Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,929. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 254.55%.
About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.