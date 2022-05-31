Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

DRVN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 5,815.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after buying an additional 1,871,293 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $23,900,000. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $19,239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,592,000 after purchasing an additional 641,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

