DubaiCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00027173 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013283 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004155 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.