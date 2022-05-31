Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.58. 33,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,106. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock worth $1,405,279 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

