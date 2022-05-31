Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DX. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,245. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $602.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

