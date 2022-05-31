E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.05

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 122320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EONGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on E.On from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on E.On from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.50 ($13.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.3799 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. E.On’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

